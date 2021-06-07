UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken Calls On China To Cooperate In 'Getting To Bottom' Of COVID-19 Origins

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:20 AM

Blinken Calls on China to Cooperate in 'Getting to Bottom' of COVID-19 Origins

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Washington needs to delve deeper into the origins of COVID-19 and hold China accountable.

"The most important reason we have to get to the bottom of this is that's the only way we're going to be able to prevent the next pandemic or at least do a better job in mitigating it," Blinken said in an Axios interview aired on HBO on Sunday.

Blinken said the administration of US President Joe Biden is determined to "get to the bottom" of the origins of the novel coronavirus. According to the US state secretary, China has not "given us the transparency we need" and needs to be held accountable.

Blinken called on China to make available all information relating to the pandemic and allow full access for international inspectors.

"(A)t the end of the day, it's profoundly in China's interest to do this, as well," Blinken told Axios.

Speaking at the Saturday GOP convention in North Carolina, former US President Donald Trump blamed the coronavirus pandemic on China, saying that Beijing should pay all other countries a compensation of $10 trillion minimum.

Trump also accused the Biden administration of blocking a thorough investigation of the origins of the coronavirus.

Biden recently ordered the US intelligence community to produce a report re-examining the origins of the novel coronavirus and to help determine whether the disease leaked from a lab or spread from an infected animal to a human.

China continues to call the laboratory-leak theory a conspiracy.

Related Topics

China Washington Trump Job Beijing Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak witnesses signing of MoU

3 minutes ago

PM chairs meeting for consultation over budget for ..

14 minutes ago

UAE protects prisoners&#039; rights, monitors thei ..

18 minutes ago

Next general elections will take place under a new ..

33 minutes ago

31,549 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.