Blinken Calls On Russian President To End Conflict In Ukraine - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Blinken Calls on Russian President to End Conflict in Ukraine - Statement

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement on Friday calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict in Ukraine and said Russia is not an enemy of the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement on Friday calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict in Ukraine and said Russia is not an enemy of the United States.

"We again call on President Putin to immediately end this conflict and all the suffering and global upheaval his war of choice has caused," Blinken said in a statement. "Neither the United States nor our allies and partners seek to prolong the war to inflict pain on Russia. We greatly respect the citizens of Russia, who are not our enemy and who deserve a better future than what continued war and increasing repression will bring.

"

Blinken pointed out that in 100 days since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, the United States has provided Ukraine with more than $6.3 billion of security assistance and stands ready to continue to do so.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

