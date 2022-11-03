Blinken, Cavusoglu Discuss Grain Deal, NATO Unity Amid Ukraine Conflict - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu have discussed the resumption of the Black Sea grain deal as well as NATO unity amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Blinken thanked the Foreign Minister for his country's efforts to secure a resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative by encouraging Russia's return and reminding Moscow of the importance of continued adherence to UN-brokered agreements and its commitments to support global food security," Price said in a readout.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Cavusoglu also discussed ways to continue advancing coordination and NATO unity in response to Russia's war against Ukraine."

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Ukraine had provided guarantees that it would not use the grain deal humanitarian corridors for military purposes. Russia resumes its participation in the deal which was put on hold over the weekend after a drone attack on Sevastopol, but reserves the right to withdraw if Kiev violates the guarantees, he said.