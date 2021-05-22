Blinken, Cavusoglu Discuss Importance of Cooperation Between US, Turkey - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed in a telephone call the importance of the United States and Turkey continuing cooperation on global matters including Syria and Afghanistan, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

The United States and Turkey have been at odds over the US recognizing Armenian mass killings over a century ago as genocide and Washington's support for Israel in its recent 11-day battle with Palestinians.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusoglu today," Price said in the release on Friday. "Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Cavusoglu discussed the importance of cooperation between the United States and Turkey, including our shared interests in Syria and Afghanistan."