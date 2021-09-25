Blinken, Central American Foreign Ministers Discuss Irregular Migration - UN State Dept.

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 12:02 AM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the problem of illegal migration with his counterparts from Mexico and Central American countries, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the problem of illegal migration with his counterparts from Mexico and Central American countries, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"Secretary Blinken and his counterparts discussed shared priorities in the region, including collaboratively addressing the challenges of irregular migration, confronting corruption, and building our economies back stronger in the wake of COVID-19," Price said in a statement.

Blinken urged his colleagues to take joint actions to address the migration challenge in the region, including addressing its root causes, the statement said.

The secretary of state also called on his counterparts to intensify the fight against corruption and support the efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement added.

The meeting occurred during the UN General Assembly in New York amid the illegal migrant crisis on the US border with Mexico. More than 200,000 migrants made contact with the US authorities in the past two months, respectively.

Some 15,000 migrants, mostly from Haiti, arrived in Del Rio, Texas, over the last week, prompting Texas to declare a state of emergency and deploy additional border agents, including on horseback, to stem their entry in the United States.

