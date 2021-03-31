Blinken Certifies to Congress That Hong Kong Does Not Deserve Special Status - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Wednesday said he has certified to Congress that Hong Kong does not deserve the special status it was once afforded under US law, thereby maintaining a shift in policy introduced by the Trump administration.

"Each year, the Department of State submits to Congress the Hong Kong Policy Act report and accompanying certification," Blinken said.

"In conjunction with this year's report, I have certified to Congress that Hong Kong does not warrant differential treatment under US law in the same manner as US laws were applied to Hong Kong before July 1, 1997."

The Trump administration last May announced that it would revoke Hong Kong's special status after China introduced new security legislation for the territory. Under that status, the US treated Hong Kong as separate from China and gave it special treatment in trade and commerce.