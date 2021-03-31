UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken Certifies To Congress That Hong Kong Does Not Deserve Special Status - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 08:27 PM

Blinken Certifies to Congress That Hong Kong Does Not Deserve Special Status - State Dept.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Wednesday said he has certified to Congress that Hong Kong does not deserve the special status it was once afforded under US law, thereby maintaining a shift in policy introduced by the Trump administration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Wednesday said he has certified to Congress that Hong Kong does not deserve the special status it was once afforded under US law, thereby maintaining a shift in policy introduced by the Trump administration.

"Each year, the Department of State submits to Congress the Hong Kong Policy Act report and accompanying certification," Blinken said.

"In conjunction with this year's report, I have certified to Congress that Hong Kong does not warrant differential treatment under US law in the same manner as US laws were applied to Hong Kong before July 1, 1997."

The Trump administration last May announced that it would revoke Hong Kong's special status after China introduced new security legislation for the territory. Under that status, the US treated Hong Kong as separate from China and gave it special treatment in trade and commerce.

Related Topics

China Trump Hong Kong Same May July Congress Commerce From

Recent Stories

CAR Opposition Says Army, UN Troops Make 'Huge Pro ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Indonesia Reports Attempted Ter ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Healthcare Commission orders private hospit ..

2 minutes ago

CAR Opposition Raises Alarm Over Lack of National ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality, RTA join &#039;AI Code Hub&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Global Village claims hat-trick of wins at 2021 Mi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.