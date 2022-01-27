Blinken, China Foreign Minister Discuss Risks That May Arise Due to Escalation in Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the risks that may arise due to escalation in Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Secretary Blinken underscored the global security and economic risks posed by further Russian aggression against Ukraine and conveyed that de-escalation and diplomacy are the responsible way forward," Price said.

"The Secretary and Councilor Wang also exchanged views on how to advance work together following President Biden's virtual meeting with President Xi on November 15, 2021, including on managing strategic risk, health security, and climate change," the spokesperson said.

Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations by the West and Ukraine of "aggressive actions", stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.