UrduPoint.com

Blinken, China Foreign Minister Discuss Risks That May Arise Due To Escalation In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Blinken, China Foreign Minister Discuss Risks That May Arise Due to Escalation in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the risks that may arise due to escalation in Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Secretary Blinken underscored the global security and economic risks posed by further Russian aggression against Ukraine and conveyed that de-escalation and diplomacy are the responsible way forward," Price said.

"The Secretary and Councilor Wang also exchanged views on how to advance work together following President Biden's virtual meeting with President Xi on November 15, 2021, including on managing strategic risk, health security, and climate change," the spokesperson said.

Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations by the West and Ukraine of "aggressive actions", stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Russia China Price May November

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2022

57 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th January 2022

1 hour ago
 Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Respon ..

Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Response to Russia's Security Propos ..

10 hours ago
 Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russ ..

Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russia Studies US Written Response

10 hours ago
 Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Heal ..

Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Healthcare System - Ministry

10 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, coo ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, cooperation in education, energy ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>