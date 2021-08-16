(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a phone call on Monday discussed the security situation in Afghanistan as well as efforts to evacuate US and Chinese citizens from the country following the Taliban's (banned in Russia) takeover of power, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi about developments in Afghanistan, including the security situation and our respective efforts to bring U.S. and PRC citizens to safety," Price said in a press release.