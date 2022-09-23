UrduPoint.com

Blinken, China's Wang Discuss Need To Responsibly Manage Relations - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Blinken, China's Wang Discuss Need to Responsibly Manage Relations - State Dept.

US Secretary Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed in a bilateral meeting on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage relations amid tensions between the two countries, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) US Secretary Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed in a bilateral meeting on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage relations amid tensions between the two countries, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken met today with PRC (People's Republic of China) State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the margins of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York City," Price said in a press release. "The Secretary discussed the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the US-PRC relationship, especially during times of tension."

Blinken emphasized that the United States is committed to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, consistent with the One China policy, Price said.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations China Price New York United States

Recent Stories

Equatorial Guinea's president to run for sixth ter ..

Equatorial Guinea's president to run for sixth term: vice president

19 seconds ago
 SU VC condoles death of Prof Ashique Jhatial

SU VC condoles death of Prof Ashique Jhatial

20 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Saudi Arabia on ..

Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Saudi Arabia on national day

22 seconds ago
 Tsitsipas shrugs off fiery Laver Cup protest to gi ..

Tsitsipas shrugs off fiery Laver Cup protest to give Europe 2-0 lead

27 seconds ago
 Kherson Region Official Says Voter Turnout Over 15 ..

Kherson Region Official Says Voter Turnout Over 15% During First Day of Referend ..

5 minutes ago
 US Expands License for Internet Services in Iran - ..

US Expands License for Internet Services in Iran - Deputy Treasury Secretary

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.