(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) US Secretary Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed in a bilateral meeting on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage relations amid tensions between the two countries, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken met today with PRC (People's Republic of China) State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the margins of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York City," Price said in a press release. "The Secretary discussed the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the US-PRC relationship, especially during times of tension."

Blinken emphasized that the United States is committed to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, consistent with the One China policy, Price said.