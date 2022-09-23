UrduPoint.com

Blinken, China's Wang Discuss Need To Responsibly Manage Relations - US State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Blinken, China's Wang Discuss Need to Responsibly Manage Relations - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed in a bilateral meeting on the margins of the UN General Assembly the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage relations amid tensions between the two countries, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed in a bilateral meeting on the margins of the UN General Assembly the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage relations amid tensions between the two countries, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with PRC (People's Republic of China) State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the margins of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York City," Price said in a press release. "The Secretary discussed the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the US-PRC relationship, especially during times of tension.

"

Blinken emphasized during the meeting that the United States is committed to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, consistent with the One China policy, Price said.

The two officials also discussed the crisis in Ukraine and Blinken reiterated the United States' condemnation of Russia's special military operation and raised the issue of implications for China should it provide support to Moscow.

Aside from Taiwan and Ukraine, Blinken also said the United States remains open to cooperating with China where they may have common interests.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Ukraine Condemnation Moscow Russia China Price New York United States May From

Recent Stories

CPWB working for children's welfare: chairperson

CPWB working for children's welfare: chairperson

3 minutes ago
 India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unb ..

India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unbeaten 46

3 minutes ago
 Speaker PA meets CM Parvez Elahi

Speaker PA meets CM Parvez Elahi

5 minutes ago
 Russian Exporters 'Successful' in Peruvian Market ..

Russian Exporters 'Successful' in Peruvian Market - Trade Mission

5 minutes ago
 Hyderabad police arrest suspect for killing wife, ..

Hyderabad police arrest suspect for killing wife, paramour

5 minutes ago
 India v Australia second Twenty20 score

India v Australia second Twenty20 score

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.