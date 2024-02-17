Blinken, China's Wang Discuss Russia, US Sanctions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concerns over Beijing's backing for Russia's war against Ukraine on Friday in talks with China's top diplomat Wang Yi, who called for Washington to lift sanctions on Chinese entities.
Blinken and Wang's meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference follows an extremely fraught period between the two giants over issues including Taiwan, trade and human rights.
Washington and Beijing have also been at odds over China's detente with Russia as Moscow wages war in Ukraine.
But tensions have eased markedly over the past year as Washington pursued dialogue with Beijing.
Blinken underlined the "importance of continuing to implement the progress made" at a November summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.
He also raised the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the South China Sea, the spokesman added.
Wang echoed Blinken's sentiments about the Biden-Xi summit, saying both sides needed to work to "promote a sound, steady and sustainable development of bilateral relations", according to a readout from China's foreign ministry.
The ministry said the two held "candid, substantive and constructive discussions", with Wang calling on the United States to "lift illegal unilateral sanctions against Chinese companies and individuals".
Wang also urged the US to "stop unwarranted harassment and interrogation of Chinese citizens and to promote activities that enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples," the ministry said.
