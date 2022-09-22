Blinken, Chinese Counterpart to Meet at UNGA on Friday - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, the State Department said.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and manage competition responsibly, the Secretary will discuss a range of bilateral and global issues with the PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister," the release stated.