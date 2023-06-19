UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Hold Constructive Talks In Beijing - US State Department

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang have held substantive and constructive talks in Beijing, during which Blinken told Qin that the United States would protect the interests and values of the American people and invited him to pay a reciprocal visit to Washington, the US Department of State said on Sunday

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken held candid, substantive, and constructive talks today with People's Republic of China (PRC) State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Blinken has said that the United States "will always stand up for the interests and values of the American people" and cooperate with its allies to advance their vision "for a world that is free, open, and upholds the international rules-based order," the statement read.

The statement added that Blinken's meetings with Chinese officials in Beijing would continue on June 19.

