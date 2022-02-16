Blinken Claims Russian Troops Moving Toward, Not Away From Ukraine Border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The United States continues to see Russian forces heading toward the Ukraine border, not away from it, Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the country was withdrawing some troops away from the border with Ukraine and from Crimea following military drills.

"We continue to see not only these forces mass, we continue to see critical units moving toward the border, not away from the border. So, what we need to see is exactly the opposite," Blinken told MSNBC.

"Well, there's what Russia says and then there's what Russia does and we haven't seen any pullback of its forces, they remain massed in a very threatening way along Ukraine's borders.

It'd be good if they follow through on what they said but so far we haven't seen it," he argued.

Western media reports earlier indicated that an alleged Russian offensive against Ukraine might start early on Wednesday, which did not materialize. Russia in turn has on many occasions denied allegations of intending to "invade" its neighbor, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory. Moscow says the claims are intended to justify NATO and the US deploying more troops and weapons close to Russian borders.