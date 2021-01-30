Blinken, Colombia Foreign Minister Discuss Economic Stability in Venezuela - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Colombian Foreign Minister Claudia Blum discussed the political and economic situation in Venezuela during a phone conversation, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister Blum also discussed their shared commitment to the restoration of democracy and economic stability in Venezuela, and the importance of efforts to meet the humanitarian needs of Venezuelan migrants in Colombia and throughout the region," Price said after the call on Friday.

Blinken told Blum the Biden administration looked forward to boosting both nations' economies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Price said.

Blinken pledged to partner closely with the Colombian government on countering drug trafficking and transnational criminal groups that threaten regional security, the spokesman added.