Blinken Concerned Over Ban on Women Delivering Humanitarian Aid in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that the Taliban's (under UN sanctions for terrorism) ban on women working for humanitarian organizations could aggravate the situation in Afghanistan.

"Deeply concerned that the Taliban's ban on women delivering humanitarian aid in Afghanistan will disrupt vital and life-saving assistance to millions. Women are central to humanitarian operations around the world. This decision could be devastating for the Afghan people," Blinken said on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier, the Taliban government ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan to suspend the work of their female employees.

On Tuesday, the Afghan Education Ministry within the Taliban government ordered the suspension of girls' education in private and state higher education institutions. The decision of the Afghan authorities has been harshly criticized by a number of international organizations and global leaders.