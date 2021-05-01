UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken Condemns Russian Entry Ban For 8 EU Officials, Says Wants Better Ties With Russia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 07:10 AM

Blinken Condemns Russian Entry Ban for 8 EU Officials, Says Wants Better Ties With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has joined the European Union in its condemnation of the Russian decision to ban entry for eight officials of the European Union and EU countries but stressed that the Western countries still want more constructive relations with Moscow.

"We join EU leaders in condemning the Kremlin's entry ban on officials from the EU, yet another effort by Moscow to intimidate critics. Alongside our partners and Allies, we seek a more constructive relationship with Russia, but it must honor its international commitments," Blinken wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a list of eight EU citizens, who are banned from entering Russia. The list includes, in particular, European Parliament President David Sassoli, as well as the vice-president of the European Commission, Vera Jourova. This step was taken in response to the restrictive measures imposed on March 2 and March 22 by the EU Council against six Russian citizens, the ministry said.

The heads of the European Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament have issued a joint statement saying the bloc reserves a right to respond to the Russian move.

Related Topics

Condemnation Moscow Russia Parliament Twitter European Union Vera David March From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Jo ..

6 hours ago

UAE sends food aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed condoles Israel&#039;s FM over ..

8 hours ago

Farrukh Habib stresses to follow SOPs against coro ..

6 hours ago

Lahore High Court judge distributes cars to 27 ci ..

6 hours ago

President urges workers, employers to play role in ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.