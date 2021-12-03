UrduPoint.com

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed that there is no alternative to the Minsk process, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev told Russian news agencies

Blinken on Thursday met in Stockholm with Kuleba to discuss peaceful settlement of conflict in Donbas and bilateral relations.

"Russia has repeatedly stated its position that there is no alternative to the Minsk agreements. Now, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the lack of alternative to the Minsk process, stressing readiness to work on resolving the Ukrainian crisis with both sides," Patrushev said.

