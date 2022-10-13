UrduPoint.com

Blinken Confirms Tougher New US Policy, Visa Restrictions On Haiti Gangs - Statement

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Blinken Confirms Tougher New US Policy, Visa Restrictions on Haiti Gangs - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The Biden administration is imposing visa restrictions on Haitian gang members while boosting its security assistance to the Haiti National Police in efforts to restore law and order to the crisis-plagued Caribbean nation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We are ... working to increase and deploy in the coming days security assistance to the Haitian National Police to strengthen their capacity to counter gangs and re-establish a stable security environment under the rule of law," Blinken said in a statement. "We are also announcing a new visa restriction policy ...

against Haitian officials and other individuals involved in the operation of street gangs and other Haitian criminal organizations."

Blinken said the actions may also apply to these individuals' immediate family members.

In addition, the US government seeks to accelerate the delivery of additional humanitarian relief to the people of Haiti, he said.

"We are sending a clear message that the United States will continue to support the Haitian people during this critical time," Blinken said.

The visa restrictions were imposed to demonstrate there were consequences for those instigating violence and unrest in Haiti, Blinken added.

