Blinken Confirms US Commitment to Ukraine Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored Washington's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity during a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, State Department Spokesperson Ned price revealed in a readout on Thursday.

"Secretary Blinken emphasized the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine," Price said. "The Secretary and his Ukrainian counterparts also discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation between Ukraine and the United States during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's planned visit to Washington, DC on August 30.

"

Prior to the meeting, Blinken said the United States is working with Ukraine to help the country address challenges from both within and without, including pursuing reforms that would strengthen the country's democracy and economy.

Also prior the meeting, Kuleba said that he hopes the meetings between Zelenskyy and Biden will bring UK-Ukraine relations "to the next level," adding that the Ukrainian government has had a "very dynamic dialogue" with the Biden administration so far.