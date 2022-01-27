(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Wednesday that US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan delivered the United States' response to Russia's security proposals.

"Today, Ambassador Sullivan delivered our written response in Moscow," Blinken said.

"All told, it sets out a serious diplomatic path forward should Russia choose it."

Blinken also said the United States made clear in its response that it is committed to upholding certain core principles, including the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Blinken added the US written response includes concerns by the United States and its European allies, but also areas where cooperation may be possible.