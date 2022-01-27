UrduPoint.com

Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Response To Russia's Security Proposals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 12:45 AM

Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Response to Russia's Security Proposals

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Wednesday that US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan delivered the United States' response to Russia's security proposals

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Wednesday that US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan delivered the United States' response to Russia's security proposals.

"Today, Ambassador Sullivan delivered our written response in Moscow," Blinken said.

"All told, it sets out a serious diplomatic path forward should Russia choose it."

Blinken also said the United States made clear in its response that it is committed to upholding certain core principles, including the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Blinken added the US written response includes concerns by the United States and its European allies, but also areas where cooperation may be possible.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia United States May All

Recent Stories

Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russ ..

Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russia Studies US Written Response

24 minutes ago
 Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Heal ..

Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Healthcare System - Ministry

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, coo ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, cooperation in education, energy ..

24 minutes ago
 Secretary suspends DHQ senior registrar over absen ..

Secretary suspends DHQ senior registrar over absence from duty

24 minutes ago
 Biden Raises Stakes for Russia With Buildup in Eas ..

Biden Raises Stakes for Russia With Buildup in Eastern Europe

24 minutes ago
 CDC Reports Decrease of COVID-19 Cases, Hospitaliz ..

CDC Reports Decrease of COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Over Previous Week - Di ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>