Blinken Confirms US to Waive Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, Corporate Officers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he has determined it is in the national interest of the United States to waive sanctions against the company, its CEO and senior officers in charge of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"Furthermore, I have determined that it is in the national interest of the United States to waive the application of sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, its CEO Matthias Warnig, and Nord Stream 2 AG's corporate officers," Blinken said.