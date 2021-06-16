Blinken Congratulates Brazil on Official Signing of Artemis Space Accords - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Brazil on becoming the first South American nation to sign on to the Artemis Accords on space exploration, the State Department said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken delivered virtual remarks today to congratulate Brazil on signing the Artemis Accords.

Brazil is the first South American country to join the Accords," the State Department said on Tuesday.

The Artemis Accords are a set of rules for the peaceful exploration of space that were prompted by a US-led effort to send two astronauts to the Moon in 2024 in an effort to establish a lunar colony.

Blinken also thanked Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for becoming an official signatory of the Artemis Accords, adding that the United States looks forward to expanding space cooperation with international partners.