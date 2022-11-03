(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to congratulate him on the formation of a government and reiterate US support for the country, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"The Secretary conveyed that the United States is eager to work with the government and people of Iraq to improve respect for human rights, increase economic opportunities, advance Iraq's energy independence, and address the climate crisis. He reaffirmed our commitment to supporting Iraq in the enduring defeat of ISIS (Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia)," Price said in a statement.

Blinken welcomed Sudani's pledge to implement reforms and fight corruption, according to the statement. The two sides also discussed mutual commitment to the bilateral Strategic Framework Agreement and shared interest in preserving Iraq's security, stability, and sovereignty, Price added.

Sudani was named prime minister last Thursday, ending the political paralysis that had gripped the nation since snap legislative elections in October 2021 failed to produce a new government, leading to clashes in Baghdad.