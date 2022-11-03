UrduPoint.com

Blinken Congratulates Iraq's New Prime Minister, Discusses Rights, Economy - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Blinken Congratulates Iraq's New Prime Minister, Discusses Rights, Economy - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to congratulate him on the formation of a government and reiterate US support for the country, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to congratulate him on the formation of a government and reiterate US support for the country, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"The Secretary conveyed that the United States is eager to work with the government and people of Iraq to improve respect for human rights, increase economic opportunities, advance Iraq's energy independence, and address the climate crisis. He reaffirmed our commitment to supporting Iraq in the enduring defeat of ISIS (Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia)," Price said in a statement.

Blinken welcomed Sudani's pledge to implement reforms and fight corruption, according to the statement. The two sides also discussed mutual commitment to the bilateral Strategic Framework Agreement and shared interest in preserving Iraq's security, stability, and sovereignty, Price added.

Sudani was named prime minister last Thursday, ending the political paralysis that had gripped the nation since snap legislative elections in October 2021 failed to produce a new government, leading to clashes in Baghdad.

Related Topics

Terrorist Corruption Prime Minister Russia ISIS Iraq Baghdad Independence Price United States October Government Agreement

Recent Stories

US Exports to Russia Reach $90.4Mln, Highest Level ..

US Exports to Russia Reach $90.4Mln, Highest Level Since March - Census Bureau

41 seconds ago
 Waseem Baduzai terms Wazirabad incident a conspira ..

Waseem Baduzai terms Wazirabad incident a conspiracy against Pakistan

43 seconds ago
 Indian Foreign Minister Will Visit Moscow, Meet Wi ..

Indian Foreign Minister Will Visit Moscow, Meet With Lavrov Next Week

2 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif, Zardari, Bilawal strongly condemn at ..

Nawaz Sharif, Zardari, Bilawal strongly condemn attack on Imran Khan

16 minutes ago
 US Calls on Equatorial Guinea to Support Free and ..

US Calls on Equatorial Guinea to Support Free and Fair Vote - State Department

2 minutes ago
 London to Turn Off Christmas Lights at Oxford Stre ..

London to Turn Off Christmas Lights at Oxford Street at Nighttime to Save Energy ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.