Blinken Congratulates Mongolia On Successful Election, Vows To Work With President-Elect

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 10:05 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Mongolia on the success of the presidential election and said the United States is proud to be "the third neighbor" to the country which borders Russia and China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Mongolia on the success of the presidential election and said the United States is proud to be "the third neighbor" to the country which borders Russia and China.

"The United States congratulates the people and government of Mongolia for their successful presidential election on June 9...

We commend Mongolia for its commitment to democracy, and we are proud to be Mongolia's "third neighbor" and strategic partner," Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken said the United States look forward to working with Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, the ruling Mongolian People's Party, candidate won the race with around 67 percent of the vote.

The election was the eighth presidential vote in Mongolia since 1990.

