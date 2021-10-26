Blinken, Constantinople Patriarch Bartholomew Discuss Religious Freedom - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Constantinople Patriarch Bartholomew in Washington and discussed the United States' commitment to religious freedom around the world as well as issues of shared concern to the Orthodox Christian community, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I today in Washington, DC. They discussed the US commitment to supporting religious freedom around the world and opportunities to work with the Orthodox Christian community worldwide on issues of shared concern, as well as with religious minorities in Turkey and the region," Price said in a statement on Monday.

Bartholomew resumed the official program of his visit on Monday after spending the night at George Washington University Hospital on medical advice, according to a statement released by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

In addition to meetings with Blinken and President Joe Biden on Monday, Bartholomew will participate in a National Council of Churches reception and meet with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday.

Bartholomew is scheduled to visit several US states and will conclude his trip to the United States in New York City.