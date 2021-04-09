Blinken Consults With German, French Allies on Russian Troops Near Ukraine - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with his German and French counterparts Heiko Maas and Jean-Yves Le Drian Russia's military activities along the border with Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in readout of the conversation n Friday.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Maas emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine against unilateral Russian provocations along the Line of Contact in eastern Ukraine, in occupied Crimea, and along Ukraine's borders as well as the need for Russia to immediately cease its military buildup and inflammatory rhetoric," Price said. "Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Le Drian confirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Price said Blinken and Maas also spoke about relations China and the situation in Afghanistan.

During the telephone conversation with Le Drian, the two officials also discussed their countries' "shared desire to see Lebanese leaders implement critical reforms for the common good of their people.

Donbas has seen an escalation in the situation over the past weeks. On Wednesday, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, said the situation at the contact line was deteriorating. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described the situation on the border as "frightening." He said Russia was taking steps to bolster the security of its western frontier in response to increased NATO presence. The United States and Ukraine, in turn, accuse Moscow of a troop buildup at the border.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited military positions in Donbas and spoke with the country's troops deployed there. Russia's Presidential Executive Office deputy chief Dmitry Kozak said there was no link between Zelensky's visit and the deterioration of the situation in the region. Kozak said Ukraine does not want to start a full-scale war in Donbas, but pursues public relations stunts accompanied by the imitation of a military threat.