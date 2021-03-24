UrduPoint.com
Blinken Conveyed US Opposition To Nord Stream 2 During NATO Ministerial - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 03:20 AM

Blinken Conveyed US Opposition to Nord Stream 2 During NATO Ministerial - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized during his attendance at the NATO Ministerial meeting in Brussels the United States' opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, a senior State Department official said during a telephone briefing.

"In tonight's conversation, the Secretary made clear and repeated again what was in his statement: the facts of our law, that this is a bad deal that we oppose and have always opposed it, and the situation we face," the official said on Tuesday.

