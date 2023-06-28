Open Menu

Blinken Conveys Concern Over Violence, Which "Affected US Citizens In West Bank"

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 07:27 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern in a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen over a recent escalation of violence in the West Bank

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concern in a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen over a recent escalation of violence in the West Bank.

"Secretary Blinken conveyed concern over the recent escalation of violence, which has directly affected U.S. citizens in the West Bank, and underscored the need for all parties to work to further de-escalate the situation.

The Secretary expressed condolences for the recent terrorist attack against Israeli citizens in the West Bank," the US State Department said in a statement.

Last week, a Palestinian town was attacked in the West Bank by a large group of Israeli settlers, which resulted in one local resident killed and several others injured. The attack was purportedly in retaliation for a Hamas attack on Israeli settlers the day before. Israel's top security officials condemned Israeli settlers' actions in the West Bank.

