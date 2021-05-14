Blinken Conveys 'Steadfast' US Support for Afghan Forces After School Attack - State Dept

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during which he conveyed the United States' commitment to supporting the Afghan security forces after the recent attack on a girls' school, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a release on Friday.

"Secretary Blinken conveyed Eid greetings and expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those lost in recent violence in Afghanistan, including in the horrific attack on a girls' school in Kabul last week," Price said. "The Secretary conveyed America's steadfast support for the US-Afghan partnership and for Afghanistan's security forces."