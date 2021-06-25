Blinken, Counterparts to Discuss Efforts to Counter IS in Africa, Mideast - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and coalition partners will discuss efforts to counter the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in Africa, Iraq and Syria, acting Director of the Office of the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State, Patrick Worman, said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and coalition partners will discuss efforts to counter the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in Africa, Iraq and Syria, acting Director of the Office of the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State, Patrick Worman, said on Friday.

"During our meeting in Rome, we will discuss key objectives in our continued efforts. At this meeting, ministers will discuss ways to sustain pressure on Iraq and Syria and counter ISIS networks globally, including in Africa," Worman said during a telephone briefing.