Blinken Currently On Phone With Lavrov - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 09:13 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is currently holding a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, CBS News reported on Tuesday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is currently holding a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, CBS news reported on Tuesday.
A CBS News correspondent said it via Twitter, citing a State Department official.