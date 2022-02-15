UrduPoint.com

Blinken Currently On Phone With Lavrov - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 09:13 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is currently holding a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, CBS News reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is currently holding a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, CBS news reported on Tuesday.

A CBS News correspondent said it via Twitter, citing a State Department official.

