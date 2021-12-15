UrduPoint.com

Blinken Cuts Short Asia Tour After Reports Of COVID-19 Case Among Traveling Group

Blinken Cuts Short Asia Tour After Reports of COVID-19 Case Among Traveling Group

US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Wednesday called off his planned visit to Thailand, which was to become the final stop of this three-country tour, to mitigate COVID-19 risks after reports of a case among his traveling group, the US State Department said

According to media reports, a press corps member has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to media reports, a press corps member has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.

The Secretary expressed his deep regret to the Foreign Minister that he would not be able to visit Bangkok this week. He explained that, in order to mitigate the risk of the spread of COVID-19 and to prioritize the health and safety of the U.S. traveling party and those they would otherwise come into contact with, the Secretary would be returning to Washington, D.C. out of an abundance of caution," spokesman, Ned price said.

During the tour, the top US diplomat has visited Indonesia and Malaysia.

