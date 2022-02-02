Blinken, Cyprus Foreign Minister Discuss Ukraine, Climate Change - US State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides discussed the situation in Ukraine and climate change, among a range of regional and bilateral issues, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed a range of bilateral and regional issues, including the importance of coordinating actions in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Price said in a release on Tuesday.

Both officials underscored the importance of increasing scientific collaboration on climate change and emerging technologies through the upcoming signing of the bilateral Science and Technology Agreement, the release said.

Blinken reaffirmed the United States' support of United Nations-facilitated efforts to reunify Cyprus as a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality to benefit, the release added.