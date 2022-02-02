UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Cyprus Foreign Minister Discuss Ukraine, Climate Change - US State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Blinken, Cyprus Foreign Minister Discuss Ukraine, Climate Change - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides discussed the situation in Ukraine and climate change, among a range of regional and bilateral issues, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed a range of bilateral and regional issues, including the importance of coordinating actions in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Price said in a release on Tuesday.

Both officials underscored the importance of increasing scientific collaboration on climate change and emerging technologies through the upcoming signing of the bilateral Science and Technology Agreement, the release said.

Blinken reaffirmed the United States' support of United Nations-facilitated efforts to reunify Cyprus as a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality to benefit, the release added.

Related Topics

Technology Ukraine Price United States Cyprus Agreement

Recent Stories

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blami ..

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blaming Israel for Apartheid

3 hours ago
 Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali A ..

Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali Awan

3 hours ago
 Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NA ..

Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NATO Documents

3 hours ago
 Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners Fr ..

Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners From US, OSCE, NATO

3 hours ago
 UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin S ..

UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin Says US Ignored Russian Securit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>