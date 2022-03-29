Blinken Declines to Comment on Results of Russia-Ukraine Talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday declined to comment on the results of Russia-Ukraine peace talks and left it to Kiev to assess any progress

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday declined to comment on the results of Russia-Ukraine peace talks and left it to Kiev to assess any progress.

"First on the talks. I would leave it to Ukrainian partners to characterize whether there is any genuine progress and whether Russia is engaging meaningfully," Blinken said while speaking at a press conference with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat.