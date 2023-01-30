Blinken Decries Jerusalem Synagogue Attack, Says Violent Retaliatory Acts Never Justified

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday condemned the deadly attack by a Palestinian gunman on a synagogue in East Jerusalem, saying that retaliatory acts of violence have no justification

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday condemned the deadly attack by a Palestinian gunman on a synagogue in East Jerusalem, saying that retaliatory acts of violence have no justification.

"Friday's attack was more than an attack on individuals; it was also an attack on the universal act of practicing one's faith.� We condemn it in the strongest terms," Blinken said in a statement issued on arrival in Tel Aviv during a three-day trip to the Middle East. "We also condemn the subsequent terrorist attack in Jerusalem on Saturday in which a father and son were wounded."

Blinken added that "acts of retaliatory violence against civilians are never justified" and said it was "the responsibility of everyone to take steps to calm tensions rather than inflame them.

"

On Friday, Israeli police reported a terrorist attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem. According to police, seven people were killed as a result of the shooting in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood. The attacker, a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem, was shot and killed by police.

The attacks on Friday and Saturday were carried out in response to the killing of 10 Palestinians - nine in the Jenin refugee camp and one in the town of al-Ram - during a raid by Israeli forces. It was one of the deadliest army raids in the occupied West Bank since the Second Intifada.