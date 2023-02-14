Blinken 'deeply troubled' by Israel settlement moves

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday criticized Israel's moves to advance settlements, warning that the US ally was aggravating tensions with the Palestinians following recent violence.

"We are deeply troubled by Israel's decision" to legalize nine West Bank outposts and reported plans to advance 10,000 settlement units, Blinken said in a statement.

"Like previous administrations, Democratic and Republican, we strongly oppose such unilateral measures, which exacerbate tensions and undermine the prospects for a negotiated two-state solution."