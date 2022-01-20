Blinken Describes Visit to Ukraine as Productive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday the completion of a "productive" trip to Ukraine, where he reaffirmed US unflinching support for Ukrainian sovereignty.

Blinken was in Kiev on a working visit on Wednesday amid rising tensions around Russia's alleged military buildup at the border.

"Concluded a productive trip to Kiev where I reaffirmed our unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The United States is committed to strengthening our relationship with Ukraine as we work to deter further Russian aggression," Blinken said on Twitter.

During the visit, Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The sides discussed American and international security assistance to Kiev, with Blinken underscoring the US commitment to diplomacy alongside the readiness "to impose severe costs for further Russian aggression against Ukraine."

Russia has on many occasions dismissed the allegations that it was preparing to invade Ukraine, pointing to the insecurity created by NATO's military activity in the region. Moscow reiterates that it has no intention of attacking any country, viewing the accusations as a pretext for deploying more alliance's military equipment close to Russian borders.