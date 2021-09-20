UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Di Maio Discuss Efforts To Mobilize Global Response To COVID Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 10:50 PM

Blinken, Di Maio Discuss Efforts to Mobilize Global Response to COVID Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio have discussed the collaboration of both nations to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio today.  Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Di Maio discussed U.S. and Italian collaboration to mobilize an effective global response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

The discussion came amid reports that the US government would relax its travel restrictions for vaccinated people from the European Union and the United Kingdom beginning in November.

Related Topics

European Union Price United Kingdom November From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

5 minutes ago
 Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer o ..

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer of UAEâ€™s food and water secur ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu ..

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2021

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Inte ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authorit ..

2 hours ago
 UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Eme ..

UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Emerging Economies on Future Read ..

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are rea ..

Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are ready to welcome the world: Nahay ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.