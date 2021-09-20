Blinken, Di Maio Discuss Efforts to Mobilize Global Response to COVID Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio have discussed the collaboration of both nations to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio today. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Di Maio discussed U.S. and Italian collaboration to mobilize an effective global response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

The discussion came amid reports that the US government would relax its travel restrictions for vaccinated people from the European Union and the United Kingdom beginning in November.