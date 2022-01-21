UrduPoint.com

Blinken Did Not Comment On US Reaction On Kazakhstan Events - Lavrov

Published January 21, 2022

Blinken Did Not Comment on US Reaction on Kazakhstan Events - Lavrov

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken did not make a comment on Washington's reaction to January protests in Kazakhstan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken did not make a comment on Washington's reaction to January protests in Kazakhstan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"I asked Tony Blinken today how he could explain the fact that after the president of Kazakhstan asked, on the basis of the CSTO Charter, for help in suppressing the terrorist threat that was fueled from outside, and he publicly began to say that Kazakhstan must explain to us why it did this.

But he did not comment in any way. This reflects the mentality of the Western community, which is irreparably convinced of its own exceptionalism, that they can do anything, and others can act if they are allowed," Lavrov told reporters.

