UrduPoint.com

Blinken Discuss Afghanistan, Iran With UN Security Council Permanent Members - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Blinken Discuss Afghanistan, Iran With UN Security Council Permanent Members - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Foreign Ministers of permanent members of the UN Security Council, including Russia, China, France and the UK, to discuss issues related to Afghanistan and Iran, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"On Afghanistan, the Secretary called for P5 coordination to mitigate the emerging humanitarian crisis and prevent an economic collapse," Price said in a statement about the traditional meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

Blinken urged his counterparts to maintain unity on Afghanistan and to hold the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terror group) accountable to its commitments. He also called on for cooperation to ensure humanitarian access to those in need, Price added.

Speaking of Iran, Blinken reiterated the United States' intent to pursue a path of meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the statement read.

Related Topics

Assembly Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Iran Russia China France Price United Kingdom United States Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

32 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.