Blinken Discuss Afghanistan, Iran With UN Security Council Permanent Members - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Foreign Ministers of permanent members of the UN Security Council, including Russia, China, France and the UK, to discuss issues related to Afghanistan and Iran, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"On Afghanistan, the Secretary called for P5 coordination to mitigate the emerging humanitarian crisis and prevent an economic collapse," Price said in a statement about the traditional meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

Blinken urged his counterparts to maintain unity on Afghanistan and to hold the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terror group) accountable to its commitments. He also called on for cooperation to ensure humanitarian access to those in need, Price added.

Speaking of Iran, Blinken reiterated the United States' intent to pursue a path of meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the statement read.