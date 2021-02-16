Blinken Discussed Russia, China With Spanish Counterpart - US State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya discussed over the telephone Russia, China and Venezuela among other issues, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation on Tuesday.

"The Secretary thanked Spain for hosting US forces and emphasized the US desire to work with Spain, the EU and other partners to address shared challenges, including COVID-19 and advancing future pandemic preparedness, climate change, Russia, China and Venezuela," the readout said.

Blinken and Laya also discussed ways to boost the bilateral and Transatlantic ties, the readout added.

The United States and Spain have enjoyed close relations that rest on a foundation of cooperation on a number of security issues, including their membership in NATO. Spain has been a member of NATO since 1982.