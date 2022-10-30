(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed Ukraine, as well as joint counterterrorism efforts, with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today. The two discussed regional and global issues, including counterterrorism cooperation and Russia's continuing aggression against Ukraine," Price said in a Saturday statement.

Earlier this week, the Embassy of India in Kiev reiterated its call on Indian citizens to leave Ukraine amid the recent escalation of the situation primarily caused by reports about the possibility of provocations with the use of so-called "dirty bombs.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu raised concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine using a "dirty bomb" during a phone conversation with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday.

Singh said on social media after the talks that he had reiterated India's position on the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the Ukraine conflict.