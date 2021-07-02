UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 03:30 AM

Blinken Discusses Afghan Peace Settlement With Uzbek, Tajik Counterparts - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed peace and cooperation in Afghanistan with his Uzbek and Tajik counterparts during separate bilateral meetings in Washington, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister [Abdulaziz Kamilov] for Uzbekistan's continued support for a just and durable peace settlement in Afghanistan. He also welcomed Uzbekistan's focus on regional connectivity, including closer political and economic cooperation with Afghanistan in ways that would support prosperity and growth across Central and South Asia," Price said on Thursday.

Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin likewise agreed that a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Afghanistan would advance integration and economic growth in the region.

Price added that Blinken expressed a desire to further human rights, freedom, and economic development in Central Asia, including through the C5+1 diplomatic platform.

