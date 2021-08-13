UrduPoint.com

Blinken Discusses Afghan Peaceful Settlement With Qatari Foreign Minister - Dept. Of State

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 06:50 AM

Blinken Discusses Afghan Peaceful Settlement With Qatari Foreign Minister - Dept. of State

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed the peaceful settlement in Afghanistan with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the US Department of State said.

The Qatari capital of Doha is the main venue for the intra-Afghan negotiations.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani to express appreciation for our strategic partnership.

Secretary Blinken thanked Minister Al-Thani for the key role Qatar has played in support of efforts to reach a just and durable negotiated settlement in Afghanistan as well as U.S. efforts to provide safety and security to Afghan nationals," the Department of State said in a statement on late Thursday.

The situation in Afghanistan is escalating amid the ongoing withdrawal of the US forces from the country, which raises the threat of the new rise of the Taliban (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Prime Minister Russia Qatar Doha From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

6 hours ago
 Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accu ..

Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accused involved in synthetic milk ..

6 hours ago
 Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allie ..

Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allies

6 hours ago
 Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib ..

Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib

6 hours ago
 Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 ot ..

Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 others in Sindh

6 hours ago
 Russian activists jailed on drug charges they call ..

Russian activists jailed on drug charges they call political

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.