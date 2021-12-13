Blinken Discusses Afghanistan, Iran With Qatari Foreign Minister - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed the situation in Afghanistan in a phone call with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said.

"The Secretary commended Qatar for its continued work to assist with the safe transit from Afghanistan of U.S. citizens, Lawful Permanent Residents, and Afghans at risk. Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister also reviewed the latest developments regarding the situation in Afghanistan and discussed other bilateral and regional issues, including Iran," Price said on Sunday.

In November, Blinken said during a bilateral meeting with Al-Thani that Qatar was going to become a "protecting power" of the United States in Afghanistan by way of establishing a separate US interests section within its embassy in Kabul that would provide consular services and monitor the condition of the US diplomatic facilities there.

In early August, the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) stepped up their offensive against the Afghan government forces and entered Kabul on August 15, completing a takeover of the country. The developments prompted a mass evacuation of foreigners as well as Afghans who had collaborated with or worked for foreign troops and organizations.

On September 7, the Taliban announced the composition of an all-male interim government in Afghanistan headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.