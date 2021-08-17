UrduPoint.com

Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With EU Foreign Policy, NATO Chiefs - State Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 10:10 AM

Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With EU Foreign Policy, NATO Chiefs - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation in Afghanistan with the European Union and NATO, as well as the UK and Turkish top diplomats, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke separately with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission [Josep] Borrell, NATO Secretary General [Jens] Stoltenberg, Turkish Foreign Minister [Mevlut] Çavuşoğlu, and UK Foreign Secretary [Dominic] Raab about Afghanistan, including the developing situation and our efforts to bring our citizens to safety and assist vulnerable Afghans," Price said.

"The Secretary expressed his profound appreciation for the EU, NATO, Turkey, and the UK's efforts in Afghanistan," the spokesperson said.

On Sunday, the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in the Central Asian country following the events.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist NATO Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Turkey European Union Price United Kingdom Sunday Ashraf Ghani Top Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2021

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

9 hours ago
 Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

10 hours ago
 FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

10 hours ago
 UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, ..

UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, Creating Union Government in A ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.