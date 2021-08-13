UrduPoint.com

Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With NATO, Canada, Germany

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has held phone talks with his Canadian and German counterparts as well as the NATO chief to discuss plans for embassy staff drawdown in Afghanistan in light of the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) offensive, the State Department said

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke separately today with Canadian Foreign Minister Garneau, German Foreign Minister Maas, and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg to discuss with them the United States' plans to reduce our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation," the statement said on Thursday.

Blinken reiterated US commitment to maintaining strong diplomatic and security relationship with the Afghan government and working with allies to curb violence in the country and search for a political solution.

On Thursday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the US was set to reduce the diplomatic corps in Afghanistan by August 31. Some 3,000 US troops will be temporarily deployed in Kabul to facilitate the evacuation.

The Taliban claim to have seized over 10 of 34 Afghan provincial capitals. On Thursday, the militants reportedly established control over Kandahar, the second-biggest city of the country.

