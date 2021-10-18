WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed the situation in Afghanistan with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, thanking Qatar for helping with evacuations from Kabul, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price says.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani about Afghanistan. Secretary Blinken thanked Qatar for its strong partnership on regional security issues and assistance to safely transit U.

S. citizens, Lawful Permanent Residents, and Afghans at risk," Price said in a Sunday statement.

On Wednesday, Qatar's foreign minister proposed creating a unified platform for international cooperation on Afghanistan.

US media reported earlier this month that the US intends to resume evacuation flights from Afghanistan by the end of this year. Until that happens, the US State Department will be organizing flights to Qatar.

The ninth evacuation flight from Afghanistan since August 31 carried more than 350 people out of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday.