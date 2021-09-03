Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign Minister - State Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Afghanistan developments in a telephone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke today with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud," Price said in a readout. "The secretary and foreign minister discussed Afghanistan and other regional issues."

Blinken and bin Farhin also shared their concern over the Houthis' latest attack on the Saudi city of Abha, which wounded at least eight civilians, the spokesperson said.

"The Secretary expressed the United States' strong commitment to its longstanding strategic partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to helping Saudi Arabia defend its people and territory," the readout said.

On Tuesday, Blinklen announced that the US government strongly condemned the Houthi drone attack on the international airport in Abha.